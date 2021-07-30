Top 10 Best Indie Games of the Last 5 Years

For this list, we’re only looking at indie games released between 2016 and 2021.

The last five years have produced a slew of incredible indie video games!

The last five years have produced a slew of incredible indie video games!

For this list, we’re only looking at indie games released between 2016 and 2021.

Our countdown includes “Return of the Obra Dinn”, "Cuphead", “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut”, and more!