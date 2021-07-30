Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, July 30, 2021

Top 10 Best Indie Games of the Last 5 Years

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:49s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best Indie Games of the Last 5 Years
Top 10 Best Indie Games of the Last 5 Years

The last five years have produced a slew of incredible indie video games!

For this list, we’re only looking at indie games released between 2016 and 2021.

The last five years have produced a slew of incredible indie video games!

For this list, we’re only looking at indie games released between 2016 and 2021.

Our countdown includes “Return of the Obra Dinn”, "Cuphead", “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

More coverage