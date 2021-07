There were echoes of the so-called 'Monkey Christ' botched restoration of a fresco in Spain in some of the painted tributes left at Kensington Palace by fans of the late Princess Diana on 1 July.

The date would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

There were also floral and other tributes left outside the palace and while the artistic merits of some of the paintings might be questioned, the well-meaning nature of the tributes could not be doubted.