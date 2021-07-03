Disappointment swept over thousands of Ukrainian fans gathered in a fan zone in Kyiv as England thrashed them in their Euro 2020 game.
Shock and disappointment in Kyiv as England thrash Ukraine in Euro 2020 match
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:38s 0 shares 1 views
The Saturday night (3 July) quarter-final ended 4-0 for England, crushing hopes in the Ukrainian capital and amongst their fans at the stadium in Rome.