Best and worst of England fans as some sing, others throw bottles and bins in Nottingham

The best and worst of England football fans was on display in Nottingham, UK, on Saturday night (3 July), after their team beat Ukraine in Rome.

The best and worst of England football fans was on display in Nottingham, UK, on Saturday night (3 July), after their team beat Ukraine in Rome.

The scenes in Nottingham's market square were chaotic as hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate.

Most were peacefully singing and dancing but things began to get out of hand when bins were emptied of bottles and those bins were then launched into the air and into the large crowd.

Nottinghamshire police intervened by confiscating one bin but were then pelted with glass bottles.

Large groups were seen dancing, chanting and lighting flares as they celebrated into the evening.