Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, July 4, 2021

Top 10 Scariest Moments From Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:11s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Scariest Moments From Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 Scariest Moments From Fear Street Part 1: 1994

This terrifying R.L.

Stine adaptation is loaded with scares.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the first entry in this Netflix trilogy and picking out the scenes that most made our skin crawl.

This terrifying R.L.

Stine adaptation is loaded with scares.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the first entry in this Netflix trilogy and picking out the scenes that most made our skin crawl.

Our countdown includes Gravesite Attack, Opening Scene, Pharmacy Carnage, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage