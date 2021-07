Chinese astronauts at China's new space station have their first spacewalk| Oneindia News

Two Chinese astronauts made the first spacewalk on Sunday outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter long robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them.

