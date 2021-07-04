Joey Chestnut breaks hot dog eating record ... again

Defending world champion Joey Chestnut broke his own world record on July 4th, devouring 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes during Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.
Joey Chestnut successfully defended his title on Sunday, winning his 14th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest,..
