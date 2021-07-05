WEB EXTRA: Surfside Condo Collapse Evening Press Conference 7-4-21

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the demolition of Champlain Towers South will happen between 10 p.m.
Sunday and 3 a.m.
Monday.
The death toll from the Champlain Towers South collapse has increased to 22 on Friday.