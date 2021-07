Devendra Fadnavis: BJP & Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena aren’t foes | Sharad Pawar, NCP |Oneindia News

Yesterday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena was never an enemy to his party.

Asked by reporters whether there is a possibility of the former allies coming together, Mr Fadnavis said an 'appropriate decision' will be taken in view of the situation.

#DevendraFadnavis #BJP #ShivSena