Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the Big Bull celebrates his birthday today | Oneindia News

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the Big Bull celebrates his birthday today

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffet, celebrates his 61st birthday today.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born to an Indian Tax officer in a middle-class family.

In 1985, when he was a college student, he began investing with Rs 5,000 in the stock market.

At the time, the BSE Sensex was around 150 points.

Forbes estimates Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth at $4.6 billion (Rs 34,387 crore) as of 3 July 2021.

In 1986, he earned Rs 5 lakh from Tata Tea.

Within just three months, Tata Tea shares soared from Rs 43 per share to Rs 143, more than tripling his investment.

