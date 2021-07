Blood Red Sky Movie Trailer

Blood Red Sky Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight.

In order to protect her son, she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the inner monster she has fought to hide.

Directed by Peter Thorwarth starring Peri Baumeister, Roland Moller, Dominic Purcell, Chidi Ajufo, Alexander Scheer, Graham McTavish release date July 23, 2021 (on Netflix)