Dinesh Karthik apologises for his 'neighbour's wife' remark during commentary| Oneindia News

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday apologised for his sexist comments which he made on air during the second ODI between Sri Lanka and England.

Karthik, had made comparisons between cricket bats and neighbour's wife on Thursday.

