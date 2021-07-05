Skip to main content
Monday, July 5, 2021

Monsoon triggers flash flood to submerge dry riverbed in central India

A monsoon triggered a flash flood to submerge a dried-out riverbed in Madhya Pradesh, central India.

Footage from July 4 shows the water gradually engulfing the riverbed as locals filmed.

