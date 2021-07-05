Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished

SURFSIDE, Fla.

(AP) — Rescuers have resumed their search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the structure in a plume of dust.

The crews on Monday morning discovered three more victims dead, bringing the confirmed death toll to 27.

Rescuers were given the all-clear not long after the 12-story high-rise came tumbling down Sunday night.

Crews began clearing the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of an underground garage of particular interest in the search for 121 people still unaccounted for.

The first portion of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed on June 24.