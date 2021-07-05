Starmer criticises Johnson's 'reckless' Covid unlocking plan

Sir Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson's plan to lift all legal coronavirus restrictions in England as "reckless".

The Prime Minister confirmed during a Downing Street press conference that Step 4 of England's unlocking will see the end of compulsory mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures.

The Labour leader responded: "He won't have the data until later this week so he's not in a position to take a decision until next Monday".

Report by Buseld.

