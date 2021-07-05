Starmer criticises Johnson's 'reckless' Covid unlocking plan
Starmer criticises Johnson's 'reckless' Covid unlocking plan

Sir Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson's plan to lift all legal coronavirus restrictions in England as "reckless".

The Prime Minister confirmed during a Downing Street press conference that Step 4 of England's unlocking will see the end of compulsory mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures.

The Labour leader responded: "He won't have the data until later this week so he's not in a position to take a decision until next Monday".

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn