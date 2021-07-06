The Dead Zone Movie (1983)

The Dead Zone Movie (1983) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: HE CAN SEE THE FUTURE.

BUT CAN HE ESCAPE IT?

School teacher Johnny Smith (Chistopher Walken) had a beautiful fiancée, a rewarding career and a fortunate life ... until one tragic accident changed everything.

After slamming into an 18-wheeler, Johnny is plunged into a five-year coma.

When he awakens, he finds his true collision was with destiny – he now has the remarkable gift (or curse) of seeing into the future.

From horror master Stephen King and director David Cronenberg (Scanners, Dead Ringers), this supernatural thriller turns an everyday guy into a reluctant hero ... saving children in danger, helping the police and finding a serial killer.

But Johnny's next vision may be his most terrifying yet ...