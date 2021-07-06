Thailand factory explosion aftermath leaves damaged buildings and cars

Footage shows the aftermath today (July 6) of a factory explosion in Thailand that killed a fireman and injured dozens of people living near the blast.

A massive explosion ripped through the building in Samut Prakan province near the capital Bangkok at around 3am on Monday morning (July 5).

CCTV shows how surrounding homes shook and glass windows shattered.

Thousands of terrified residents living within a five-mile radius of the factory were evacuated before a second explosion rocked the area shortly after midday.

The fire was still raging at 2:30 pm local time, with smoke visible from across the city.

Fireman Kornsit Raophan was killed while tackling the flames, which raged all day on Monday and sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air.

Thousands of residents living within a 10-mile radius were evacuated amid fears of toxic fumes and further explosions.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged by the explosion, while a rescue worker was killed and dozens more people living in homes nearby were injured.

Officials said the factory houses at least five warehouses where more than 50 tonnes of chemicals were being stored.