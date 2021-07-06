School ‘bubbles’ to end to prevent further disruption to education, says Williamson

The use of “bubbles” in schools and colleges in England will come to an end as the country moves towards the easing of lockdown restrictions, the Education Secretary has confirmed.Gavin Williamson told MPs that from August 16 children will only need to self-isolate if they have tested positive for Covid-19.His comments came after Covid-related pupil absence in schools in England hit a new record high since classes fully returned in March.