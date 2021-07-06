Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share Romantic Wedding Photos: ‘Dreams Do Come True’

On Saturday, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially said their “I dos.”.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Stefani shared a few romantic wedding photos on Monday, posting to Instagram with the caption “dreams do come true.” .

She also posted a photo to her Instagram Stories, which showed the couple together on the dance floor.

Vera Wang took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that Stefani’s wedding dress was a custom lily white gown with “modern minimalist construction.” .

Stefani also wore a “hand embroidered” veil that featured her and Shelton’s names, as well as their kids’ names.

Shelton kept it more casual with a black tuxedo top and classic blue jeans.

Stefani and Shelton have been together for nearly six years, having met and fallen in love on ‘The Voice’ in 2015.

The pair got engaged in October 2020 after spending most of the pandemic together in Oklahoma.

We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years … Literally stupid things like pick blackberries ... We grew a garden.

I grew several acres of sweet corn.

Country things like that!

, Blake Shelton, via ‘People’