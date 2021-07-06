Matiss Kivlenieks, NHL Goaltender for Columbus Blue Jackets, Dead at 24

Kivlenieks' death was attributed to chest trauma caused by a fireworks accident that occurred at a party he attended Sunday night.

The Oakland County Chief Medical Examiner in Michigan has ruled the death accidental.

Kivlenieks had jumped out of a hot tub to avoid the fireworks malfunction and then slipped on wet concrete, which resulted in a head injury.

Members of the NHL community reacted to the sudden news of Kivlenieks' death.

The National Hockey League was saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, via CNN.

His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, via CNN.

Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, via CNN.

Game four of the Stanley Cup began with a moment of silence to honor the goaltender