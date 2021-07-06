Jessica Springsteen to Join USA Equestrian Team at 2021 Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, to Join USA Equestrian Team, at 2021 Olympics.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of music legend Bruce Springsteen, is heading to the Olympics.

US Equestrian on Tuesday named her to the finalized United States jumping roster for the 2021 Tokyo games.

She will be competing atop Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, her 12-year-old stallion.

The team will also includes Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

The team will also includes Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

The team will also includes Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

Jessica spoke of her Olympic “dream” in February 2020, after winning a Grand Prix event.

.

At the time, the 29-year-old said she would “keep doing [her] best” to make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

.

My dream is always to represent the United States in championships, so I am definitely always working toward that … I am hoping to make that short list [for the Tokyo Olympics].

I will just keep doing my best, Jessica Springsteen, via Page Six.

1984 gold medalist and equestrian legend Melanie Smith Taylor said in April that Jessica had “really come into her own” in 2021.

.

I think [Jessica] has a terrific chance … This spring she has had tremendous results.

She is riding super and has a terrific horse that she has bonded with, Melanie Smith Taylor, via Page Six