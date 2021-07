Death toll rises to 32 as Surfside search-and-rescue continues during Tropical Storm Elsa

NEARLY TWO WEEKS AFTER THEDEADLY CONDO COLLAPSE INSURFSIDE.

THE DEATH TOLLSTANDS AT 32.

113 PEOPLE AREUNACCOUNTED FOR.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYAN HUGHES ISLIVE IN SURFSIDE.

RYAN, YOUSAY TROPICAL STORM ELSA ISCREATING MORE CHALLENGES TOTHE RESCUE CREWS ON THEGROUND.EARLY THIS MORNING CREWS WEREFORCED TO STOP SEARCHINGBECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER ANDLIGHTNING IN THE AREA...BUTHEN THE WORK CONTINUED.

THISIS STILL VERY MUCH ASEARCH-AND- RESCUEMISSION...BUT LOCAL LEADERSWOULD NOT COMMENT WHEN THISWOULD ENTER THE NEXT PHASE.THE MIAMI-DADE MAYOR SAYINGFAMILIES ARE AWARE OF WHAT'SGOING ON....AND SADLY MANY AREBRACING FOR BAD NEWS.<< NATS: DIGGING THROUGH THEWIND AND RAIN... HEAVY BANDSFROM TROPICAL STORM ELSA...NOWAFFECTING SOME OF THE SEARCHAND RESCUE OPERATIONS INSURFSIDE.