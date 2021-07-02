Worker freed after building collapses in D.C.

Search and rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped for more than 90 minutes inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rain storm in Washington.

Search-and-rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped inside a collapsed building in Washington D.C.

The five-story structure was only partially-built, but gave way during a rain storm.

Dozens of firefighters swarmed the debris with saws to move large pieces.

John Donelly is the assistant chief of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

"I'm happy to be able to come out and tell everybody that after an hour and half of work, DC Fire and EMS was able to remove the trapped worker from the rubble.

He was trapped under about three floors of debris.

It was originally a five story building.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries." He added that four other workers were also rescued and were sent to a local hospital.

"Our search dog has been through the building a second time to make sure there's nobody else trapped in there.

We also understand from the owner of the construction company that everybody, all of his workers are accounted for." The incident occurred about five miles north of the Capitol building.

It comes the week after a condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

Rescue and recovery operations are still underway there as the death toll continues to climb and more than 140 people still missing.