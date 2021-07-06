WEB EXTRA: World's Tallest Sandcastle in Denmark

Here's a look at the new Guinness World Record holder for tallest sandcastle.
It is in Denmark and is nearly 70-feet tall.
The designer says the sandcastle has a COVID-19 theme, including a crown "because it is ruling our lives everywhere."
Here's a look at the new Guinness World Record holder for tallest sandcastle.
It is in Denmark and is nearly 70-feet tall.
The designer says the sandcastle has a COVID-19 theme, including a crown "because it is ruling our lives everywhere."
Created by Dutch designer Wilfred Stijger, the sandcastle in northwest Denmark shattered the old Guinness World Record for tallest..