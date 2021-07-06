Firework fails and explodes in fire pit causing 3 people injured in Colorado

While enjoying a night of fireworks on Independence Day in Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, Frankie Sanchez Sr.

While enjoying a night of fireworks on Independence Day in Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, Frankie Sanchez Sr. recorded live via Facebook, when a firework accidentally lands at the nearby fire pit and explodes, burning three victims, including Frankie himself.

In the caption of his video, he wrote: "I was recording this on my phone.

We thought we had a safe distance tonight and fireworks were 50 feet away from the crowd.

We had a fire extinguisher by us.

The last firework of the night fell over and shot towards us..." Frankie was hit on the face and chest but his glasses protected his eye.

He told Newsflare: "Unfortunately, one girl was burned on her leg and is at the hospital now."