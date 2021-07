KGF 2 Update, Kangana's Bolly Bimbo Post, Ranveer Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani | Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut calls herself Bolly Bimbo, Karan Johar announces his directorial comeback with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shilpa Shetty misses Akshay Kumar on the release of her song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

These are among the Top 10 News In bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.