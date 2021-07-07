Mayor Sadiq Khan marks 16th anniversary of July 7 London bombings

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the July 7 bombings to mark the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks.Fifty-two people died and more than 700 were injured when a series of co-ordinated explosions hit three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus in 2005.Marking the anniversary, Mr Khan offered his thoughts to the victims as well as his thanks to the city’s emergency services for their “heroic efforts” on that day.