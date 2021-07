New cabinet will look like this: 11 women, 27 OBC ministers & more | Oneindia News

PM Modi's new look Cabinet will have a balance of castes, regions and experience, sources are telling the media ahead of the highly anticipated Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening.

27 OBC ministers and 11 women ministers will be part of the government.

