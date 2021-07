During a Fourth of July concert in Las Vegas, Miley Cyrus showed her support to Britney Spears by chanting “Free Britney” on stage.

During a Fourth of July concert in Las Vegas, Miley Cyrus showed her support to Britney Spears by chanting “Free Britney” on stage.

She changed some lines for her songs, “The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, 'Free Britney, Free Britney!"