What is deep tech? A look at how it could shape the future | Antoine Gourévitch

How do companies like SpaceX make sudden breakthroughs on decades-old challenges?

Emerging tech expert Antoine Gourévitch explains how deep tech -- a new approach to innovation that merges science, engineering and design thinking -- is unlocking solutions to problems in space exploration, biology, energy and more.

As Gourévitch says: "[deep tech] is changing what was once considered impossible into something actively possible, today."