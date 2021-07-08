A group of safari-goers in southern India have witnessed the incredibly rare moment a bear charged a tiger.
Baloo vs Shere Khan: safari-goers capture rare moment bear charges TIGER
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:54s 0 shares 1 views
A group of safari-goers in southern India have witnessed the incredibly rare moment a bear charged a tiger.
The footage, which was captured in Nagarhole Park in Karnataka on July 7, shows a tiger standing close to a watering hole.
Suddenly the bear emerges from the undergrowth and charges the big cat, forcing it to flee.