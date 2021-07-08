Skip to main content
Baloo vs Shere Khan: safari-goers capture rare moment bear charges TIGER

A group of safari-goers in southern India have witnessed the incredibly rare moment a bear charged a tiger.

The footage, which was captured in Nagarhole Park in Karnataka on July 7, shows a tiger standing close to a watering hole.

Suddenly the bear emerges from the undergrowth and charges the big cat, forcing it to flee.