No Fans Allowed At Tokyo Summer Olympics Due To State Of Emergency

Tokyo leaders declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to a concerning rise of COVID-19 cases, a decision that won't allow fans to travel to Japan or attend the games, reports Shayla Reeves (1:45).
WCCO 4 News - July 8, 2021.
Fans are set to be banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, following a state of emergency.
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games announced that the event will be held without spectators, as Tokyo declared a coronavirus..