Northern Ireland set for wave of Covid-19 relaxations on July 26

Stormont ministers have agreed a further wave of Covid-19 relaxations for Northern Ireland.The measures, which include the end of social-distancing requirements for outdoor activities and a reduction of the distance to one metre for indoor settings, are set to come into effect on July 26.
What are the plans for changing Covid rules across the UK’s nations?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK’s nations are expected to further lift coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks. We take a look at when rules are set..