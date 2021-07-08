Young woman enrages family with ‘entitled’ demands after moving back home: ‘Move out’

A recent college graduate can't get along with her older sister's kids.The 25-year-old consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice.After graduating college, she couldn't afford an apartment in her city and moved into her parents' home.After graduating college, she couldn't afford an apartment in her city and moved into her parents' home.The issue is her sister has three kids and visits often.She doesn't like children and demanded her sister bring them over less frequently."I feel like I never get a break from kids," she wrote."My room is fairly small, and I don't like being cooped up in it all day when they visit"."I asked my sister if she would limit their visits to a max of twice a week while I'm here in order to respect my needs".The sister got extremely angry and called the woman selfish for "preventing her kids from seeing their grandparents".Reddit users thought the poster's request was ridiculous."It's not your house, and nobody asked to babysit," a user wrote