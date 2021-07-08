Dog goes wild watching England win in extra time with his dad

Jaxon, the American red Labrador in Essex, UK, runs in circles with excitement as he watches the Euro semi-finals with his mom and dad, Rob and Katy, on Wednesday (July 7).

Rob told Newsflare: "Twenty-five years prior, England crash out the tournament in a penalty shoot-out because of the current England manager!

[We] remember the day well in 1996!" "Kane steps up, as does Jaxon to watch.

Kane misses and then scores on the rebound!

Jaxon celebrates more than the footballers!"