Jaxon, the American red Labrador in Essex, UK, runs in circles with excitement as he watches the Euro semi-finals with his mom and dad, Rob and Katy, on Wednesday (July 7).
Dog goes wild watching England win in extra time with his dad
Rob told Newsflare: "Twenty-five years prior, England crash out the tournament in a penalty shoot-out because of the current England manager!
[We] remember the day well in 1996!" "Kane steps up, as does Jaxon to watch.
Kane misses and then scores on the rebound!
Jaxon celebrates more than the footballers!"