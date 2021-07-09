5.9 magnitude quake near California-Nevada border causes massive boulder rockslide

A rockslide sent huge boulders onto US Route 395 near Coleville, California following a 5.9 magnitude that struck around the California and Nevada border on Thursday, July 8.

Tremors were felt from the Bay Area to Bakersfield.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @brettdurrant .