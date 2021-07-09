Pfizer To Request Authorization For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

On Thursday, Pfizer announced plans to request FDA authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccination dose in August.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward breaks down what this means for those who have been vaccinated.
On Thursday, Pfizer announced plans to request FDA authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccination dose in August.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward breaks down what this means for those who have been vaccinated.
Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's..
Filing for an Emergency Use Authorization doesn't guarantee it will happen.