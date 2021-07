Rohit Shetty at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch event: Divyanka Tripathi surprised me with her performance

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosts the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", says performing stunts amidst the ongoing Covid scenario was challenging for the participants this year.

The show has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa this year.

#rohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi11