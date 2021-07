Taliban captures key Iran border crossing | US troops to withdraw by August 31 | Oneindia News

The Taliban claimed on Friday to be in control of 85 percent of Afghanistan, including a key border crossing with Iran; Crowding at places popular with tourists amid the pandemic is raising concerns among health experts with the government; Pfizer and BioNTech said they would seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to boost its efficacy as the Delta variant drove outbreaks.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

