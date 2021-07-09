Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter a Drum Set for Her Birthday

Kardashian shared photos and clips as part of a birthday tribute to her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick.

Penelope posed for a photo while seated in front of a children's drum kit that was monogrammed with her name.

In a second clip, the Blink-182 drummer tapped on the cymbals while Penelope rocked out on the drums. My birthday girl!

My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy, Kourtney Kardashian, via Instagram.

I can not believe that you are 9.

My life is sooooo much better because of you, Kourtney Kardashian, via Instagram.

Barker also took to Instagram to wish Penelope a happy birthday.

Penelope you're a rock star HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Travis Barker, via Instagram