Two men unclog a sewage drain during the New York flood from Storm Elsa

Heavy rains from Storm Elsa caused a major flood in New York City on Thursday (July 8) while two men try to clear the sewage drain from litter.

Heavy rains from Storm Elsa caused a major flood in New York City on Thursday (July 8) while two men try to clear the sewage drain from litter.

Litter was clogging the drains, causing major floods.

The group 'antilitterproject' found on Instagram wants to bring awareness to the issue.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We are a community clean-up initiative, and these are the types of problems, reasons why and consequences that we combat when we host clean-ups."