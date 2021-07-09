Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, July 9, 2021

Two men unclog a sewage drain during the New York flood from Storm Elsa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:46s 0 shares 1 views
Two men unclog a sewage drain during the New York flood from Storm Elsa
Two men unclog a sewage drain during the New York flood from Storm Elsa

Heavy rains from Storm Elsa caused a major flood in New York City on Thursday (July 8) while two men try to clear the sewage drain from litter.

Litter was clogging the drains, causing major floods.

Heavy rains from Storm Elsa caused a major flood in New York City on Thursday (July 8) while two men try to clear the sewage drain from litter.

Litter was clogging the drains, causing major floods.

The group 'antilitterproject' found on Instagram wants to bring awareness to the issue.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We are a community clean-up initiative, and these are the types of problems, reasons why and consequences that we combat when we host clean-ups."

Advertisement

Related news coverage