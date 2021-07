Deadly attack by grizzly bear prompts call for action

A GRIZZLY BEAR WAS SHOT ANDKILLED EARLY THIS MORNING LESSTHEN TWO MILES FROM OVANDO,WHERE A WOMAN WAS KILLED IN AGRIZZLY BEAR ATTACK EARLIERTHIS WEEK.THE POWELL COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE SAYS THIS IS LIKELY THEBEAR THAT WAS INVOLVED INTUESDAY’S ATTACK THAT KILLED65-YEAR OLD LEAH DAVIS LOKANOF CHICO, CALIFORNIA.THE INCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THEPOST OFFICE IN OVANDO.AUTHORITIES BROUGHT INHELICOPTERS AND GROUND CREWSTO SEARCH FOR THE BEAR... ANDSET UP MULTIPLE CULVERT TRAPSAROUND THE AREA.THE BEAR ESCAPED CAPTURE FORMORE THAN TWO DAYS...THE POWELL COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE SAYS SEARCHERS FOLLOWEDUP ON MULTIPLE BEAR SIGHTINGSOVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAY.S..INCLUDING A REPORT THURSDAYFROM AN OVANDO RESIDENT WHOFOUND THE DOOR TO HER HOMERIPPED OFF AND CLAW MARKSPRESENT...A SHORT TIME LATER A THE BEARWAS KILLED NEARBY...FISH WILDLIFE AND PARKS SAIDU-S-D-A WILDLIFE SERVICES SHOTTHE BEAR WITH THE AID OF NIGHTVISION TECHNOLOGY NEAR WHERE ACHICKEN COOP HAD BEEN RAIDEDON WEDNESDAY NIGHT...THE BEAR WAS FOUND LESS THANTWO MILES FROM OVANDO.D-N-A WAS COLLECTED FROM THEATTACK SITE AND FROM THE BEARTHAT WAS KILLED ON THURSDAY.THE SAMPLES WILL BE COMPAREDTO CONFIRM IT IS THE SAMEANIMAL RESPONSIBLE FOR THELOKAN’S DEATH.THIS ATTACK COULD BE A SIGN OFA BIGGER ISSUE.

MTN’S ASHERLYNDE EXPLORED THE CURRENTBEAR SITUATION IN THE STATEAND WHAT IT COULD BECOME.{IN CENTRAL MONTANA, PASTURESLIKE THESE ARE PRETTY COMMONBUT WHAT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BECOMMON IS BEARS FINDING THEIRWAY INTO THEM.}{CENTRAL MONTANA HAS BEEN PUTON HIGH ALERT SINCE THE FATALGRIZZLY BEAR ATTACK INOVANDO}{COULD THIS BE A SIGN OF ANEVEN BIGGER PROBLEM IN THESTATE}{ACCORDING TO STATE SENATORBUTCH GILLESPIE YES}{THAT’S WHY HE INTRODUCEDSENATE BILL 98.

IT WOULD HELPCONTROL THE GRIZZLY BEARPOPULATION IN MONTANA AND TOGIVE FAMILIES MORE SUPPORT TOPROTECT THEMSELVES FROM APOTENTIAL BEAR ATTACK.

HE ANDHIS WIFE LIVE JUST OUTSIDESHELBY AND HAVE ABOUT 100 HEADOF COWS THAT ARE ALSO AT RISKNOW THAT BEARS ARE COMINGCLOSER TO POPULATED AREAS.THEY SAY THEY’VE SEEN BEARSJUST OUTSIDE THEIR KITCHENWINDOW.

HE ANTICIPATES THEBEARS WILL CONTINUE MOVINGEAST IF NOTHING CHANGES.}{GILLESPIE: "THEY’RE GOING TOBE TO OUR EASTERN BORDER WITHNORTH AND SOUTH DAKOTA BEFOREI BET YOU BEFORE THAT MUCHLONGER.

WE JUST NEED TO DOSOMETHING TO PROTECT PEOPLEAND PROPERTY LIKE OURLIVESTOCK LIKE THESE COWSRIGHT AROUND HERE."}{GILLESPIE SAYS THIS YEAR HASHAD THE MOST BEAR ACTIVITY INRECENT HISTORY AND THEY ARESTARTING TO MAKE THEIR WAYFURTHER EAST-- AWAY FROM THEMOUNTAINS AND CLOSER TO RURALAREAS AND SMALL COMMUNITIES.}{"IF WE CALLED US WILDLIFE...AND FISH AND WILDLIFE AND LETTHEM KNOW WE’RE BEHIND THEM.IF THEY WANT TO CONTROL THESEBAD BEARS, WE’RE BEHIND THEM.WE’RE NOT GOING TO CRITICIZETHEM, WE’RE GOING TO PRAISETHEM FOR DOING WHAT THEY NEEDTO DO.}{TRINA BRADLEY RANCHES JUSTOUTSIDE VALIER AND HAS STUDIEDGRIZZLY BEARS FOR YEARS.

SHEIS ALSO SERVING ON THE STATEGRIZZLY BEAR ADVISORYCOMMITTEE.

SHE HAS A13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER WHO CAN’TPLAY OUTSIDE ALONE BECAUSE THERISK OF A BEAR COMING ONTOTHEIR PROPERTY IS TOO HIGH}{BRADLEY: "MY DAUGHTER IS VERYLIMITED.

NOW SHE’S FINALLY OLDENOUGH SHE’S 13 THIS YEAR SOSHE WILL GO OUTSIDE BUT SHEHAS TO BE VERY CAREFUL WHENSHE DOES AND WE’RE USED TOBEING VIGILANT AND WE’RE USEDTO BEING CAREFUL BUT THESEPEOPLE WHO ARE JUST NOW SEEINGGRIZZLY BEARS MOVING IN;THEY’RE THE ONES HAVING ISSUESBECAUSE THEY’RE NOT USED TOYOU KNOW LOOKING AROUND BEFOREYOU LEAVE THE HOUSE."}{GILLESPIE AND BRADLEY BOTHAGREE THAT THE PROBLEM CAN BESOLVED BUT SAY IT WILL REQUIREACTION AND INITIATIVE FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THEGRIZZLY BEAR ASSOCIATIONSINVOLVED WITH BEAR MANAGEMENT.IN ETHRIDGE, ASHER LYNDE, MTNNEWS.}