Haiti seeks U.S., U.N. help after president killed

Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. Security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday.

Haiti has requested the help of U.S. and U.N.

But the U.S. rebuffed the request for military assistance on Friday, even as it pledged to help with the investigation, while the U.N.

Said it was reviewing their request.

A Haitian government minister said Friday interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph had raised the topic of assistance with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the U.N.

Security Council earlier this week.

Two letters sent to the U.S. embassy and the U.N.

And seen by Reuters requested the support of troops to reestablish security and protect key infrastructure like the port and airport.

The minister said the request would also help scheduled presidential and legislative elections go forth in September.

Colombia has also pledged to help with the investigation after Haiti police said 26 of their nationals had been arrested for Moise's murder.

Some of the suspects had retired from Colombia's army.

Two Haitian American suspects were also identified as James Solages and Joseph Vincent, both from Florida.

Seventeen of the men, including Solages and Vincent, have been captured.

Three others were killed and eight remain at large, according to Haitian police, who are still hunting for the masterminds of the operation.

Haitian officials have not given a motive for Moise's killing.

He had faced calls for his resignation over corruption allegations, economic mismanagement, and his increasing grip on power.

Moise's killing has sparked further confusion and chaos in the already politically turbulent country over who will take control.

Crowds gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Haiti on Friday amidst state of emergency, desperate for a way out of the country.