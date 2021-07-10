UP population control draft: Incentives for having 2 children & more | Oneindia News

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has released the first draft of the bill aimed at population control and has sought public opinion by July 19; Tripura has become the first state in the northeast to have recorded a case of the Delta Plus variant; Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said international travel on the basis of coronavirus testing is “good enough” and countries must stop discriminating on the basis of vaccine.

