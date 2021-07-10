Branson set to take one giant leap as billionaires compete in new space race

Credit: Virgin GalacticSir Richard Branson will attempt to become the first billionaire to leave Earth as the mega-rich space race heats up.

The Virgin owner is planning to beat rival billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to the final frontier on Sunday.

Last week Virgin Galactic announced that the flight window for the next rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity opens on Sunday, July 11.

The “Unity 22” mission will be the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity and the Company’s fourth crewed spaceflight.

It will also be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, who will be testing the private astronaut experience.