Charlottesville mayor references critical race theory at Confederate statue removal

STONEWALL JACKSON WAS ALSOREMOVED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE.THE CITY'S MAYOR CALLS THEREMOVAOL F BOTH TSATUES "ONESMALL STEP" IN THE GRAND SCHEMEOFALL THE WORK THAT HAS TO BE DONEI ONRDER TO ACHIEVE RACIALRECONCILIATION.AS WE DEBATE IN AMERICA WHETHERCRITICAL RACE THEORY, ACTUALHISTORY CAN BE TAUGHT.OU CROMMUNITY BATTLES WITH THEFALSITIES THAT HAVE CREATED TOENSHRINE AND PRESERVEWHITENESS AS SUPREME.BOTH THE ROBERT-E-LEEAN DSTONEWALL JACKSON STATUESHAVE BEEN PUT IN STORAGE AT ANUNDISCLOSED LOCATION.