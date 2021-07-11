Twitter India complies with IT rules, names Vinay Prakash as RGO | Compliance report | Oneindia News

Today, Twitter appointed Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India.

The appointment was announced on the official website of Twitter.

The company has also published its compliance report for the period of May 26, 2021, to June 25, 2021.

For previous updates on the Twitter issue with new IT rules, watch: Twitter informs Delhi HC that it will take 8 more weeks to appoint an RGO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyRrYQDmJt4 Twitter yet to comply with new IT rules; Delhi HC says govt can take action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O6qzipiXDc Twitter receives final notice from MeitY to comply with new IT rules: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyyFBx1h9r8&t=3s Social media platforms under scrutiny for not yet complying with Intermediary Rules: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0_QcAGkpCQ&t=1s #Twitter #VinayPrakash #ITRules