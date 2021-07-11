Violence spreads in wake of Zuma jailing

Shops were looted, a section of the M2 highway was closed and stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets of Johannesburg on Sunday (July 11), as sporadic acts of violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub.

Demonstrators expressed their anger following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday (July 7).

The unrest had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province where he’s started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Zuma's sentencing and subsequent imprisonment have been seen as a test of the post-apartheid nation's ability to enforce the law fairly, even against powerful politicians.

But his incarceration has angered Zuma's supporters and exposed rifts within the African National Congress.

Zuma was given the jail term for defying an order from the constitutional court to give evidence at an inquiry that is investigating high-level corruption during his time in office.

Police said criminals were taking advantage of the anger to steal and cause damage.

Authorities warned that those inciting violence could face criminal charges.

Zuma has challenged his sentence in the constitutional court, that challenge will be heard on Monday (July 12).