England fans party with smoke flares and sound systems at Wembley before kick-off

Smoke filled the air above thousands of England fans gathered outside Wembley for their Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday 11 July.

Fans let off smoke flares and sprayed their drinks in the air as they sang along to songs played on a sound system some fans had brought.

Their side are widely seen as underdogs by neutral observers, but the fans are determined to make the most of their home advantage by giving the side as much vocal support as possible.