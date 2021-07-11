England fans hurl TREES at each other as police struggle to control London crowds

London's Leicester Square descended further into chaos as so-called England fans thew trees at each other on Sunday 11 July.

London's Leicester Square descended further into chaos as so-called England fans thew trees at each other on Sunday 11 July.

The bizarre choice of projectiles, possibly potted trees taken from businesses surrounding the square, followed earlier incidents in the unofficial fan zone in which bottles and cans were hurled into the air, at other fans and at the windows of nearby businesses.

Nearby police, who appeared to be trying to seal off the square, had trouble stopping more fans from rushing past them.

Nearby, a number of other fans had gathered in Piccadilly Circus, site of celebrations after earlier games.

Piccadilly's famous Eros statue was boarded up however to prevent a repeat of incidents in which drunk fans climbed on it, damaging it and endangering themselves.